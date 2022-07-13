Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Patrick Austin remains in the Magnolia State while taking on leadership in the XFL

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A familiar face in high school, college, and pro football is rising to new heights with the XFL. Patrick Austin is a Mississippi native who’s inspired players and others on and off the field. The former Callaway High coach and Minnesota Vikings operations consultant hopes to encourage others with a dream and passion.

“My journey has been preparation meets opportunity,” said Patrick Austin.

His journey has been in the world of football, coaching, mentoring, and now running operations for a team with the XFL. “I was walking a sideline in 2016 at a high school here, right here in inner-city Jackson,” said the team director of operations.

The Hattiesburg native graduated from Callaway High School, where he would become head coach, opportunities he said led him to Mississippi State University under Coach Dan Mullen.

“Which afforded me the opportunity to work with Kevin Warren, who is now the Big 10 Commissioner, but I worked with him as an operations consultant for the Minnesota Vikings,” Austin said.

Austin then returned to his alma mater Mississippi Valley State University, and created the MSVU Athletics Club.

“The school’s 70 years old and never had an athletics foundation, and we were able to do that at my time there,” Austin recalled.

Fast forward to 2022, he’s now the director of team operations for the XFL, owned by Dewayne Johnson and Dani Garcia.

“Once Coach Buckley, who I’ll be working with with the XFL, received his opportunity to be head coach, I was one of the first calls, and I was thankful for the opportunity as well,” said Austin.

The humble leader speaks often of opportunity, encouraging the youth to dream and prepare.

“Find your passion. Find what you love to do, and the rest will sort itself out,” said Austin. “Stay encouraged and stay the course because life doesn’t come with instructions, and a lot of time the circumstances are not fair, but you have to continue to believe in you.”

The 39-year-old is gearing up for the closed XFL’s invitation-only showcase this Saturday with Coach Prime at Jackson State University.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
Firefighters were able to adapt the uses of tools they use in vehicular accidents to...
Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child
21-year-old Michael Jermain Norman Jr. is escorted to the Jones County Adult Detention Center...
‘It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Mak’s employee recalls Friday shooting, one suspect denied bond

Latest News

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Minor injuries reported after 3-vehicle wreck in Jones Co.
Tyson was briefed by healthcare advocates and leaders who hope to bring change and improvement...
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director is briefed on healthcare needs in Mississippi
The City of Hattiesburg's Community Development Division partnered with the Mississippi...
City of Hattiesburg, MS Regional Housing Authority hosts health fair
The 8th annual Needham Jones Boot Camp began at the African-American Military History Museum...
Hub City youth gain skills at 8th Annual Needham Jones Boot Camp
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city