New app helps Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office to better serve community

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office now has a new way for the community to get the latest safety updates.

Their new app provides information on the county jail, inmates, Forrest County taxes, and users can also use it to pay fines. It is available on all Apple and Android devices.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said the app was designed for Forrest County residents to have easier access to law enforcement with the touch of a finger.

“It has information about the sheriff’s department,

said Sims. “It has inmate information. It has our most wanted information. It has the capability of pushing out notifications, so it’s just a way we can keep our public updated and notified of anything that may be happening in a particular community or the county as a whole.”

The Forrest County Sheriff’s app is free to download from Apple and Google Play app stores.

