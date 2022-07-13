Win Stuff
Miss. senators commemorate state baseball teams for national championships

On Tuesday, Wicker and Hyde-Smith made remarks on the Senate floor.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., celebrated Mississippi baseball teams for their national championships in the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, Hyde-Smith and Wicker made remarks on the Senate floor.

According to Wicker, Mississippi is the “center of the universe for college baseball” for the second year in a row.

Wicker commended the University of Mississippi Rebels and Pearl River Community College Wildcats for securing national championships in the Division I World Series and Division II Junior College World Series, respectively.

He also praised the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles for hosting their first Super Regionals Tournament and last year’s champions, the Mississippi State University Bulldogs.

Ole Miss Baseball Captain Tim Elko and Head Coach Mike Bianco, who received this year’s National Coach of the Year award, were both recognized, as well as Pearl River’s head coach Michael Avalon, who won this year’s National Coach of the Year award for Division II Junior Colleges.

“And so, Mr. President, I commend the University of Mississippi, Pearl River Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University for carrying on Mississippi’s winning tradition,” said Wicker during his speech.

Hyde-Smith talked about how college-level baseball has energized the state.

“Mississippi’s sports culture is strong and is not to be underestimated,” said Hyde-Smith during her speech. “We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young athletes and their coaches.”

Wicker, Hyde-Smith and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., an Ole Miss graduate, also introduced a resolution commemorating the Rebel baseball team, which includes recognition of the individual efforts of several players and the combined team effort.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., will introduce a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

