Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MHP: Minor injuries reported after 3-vehicle wreck in Jones Co.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.(WDAM)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle crash was reported on US Highway 11 in Jones County Tuesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene near the intersection of Hwy. 11 and Eastabuchie Road by Mak’s gas station around 12:30 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 49-year-old resident of Ellisville was traveling south when it collided with a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by a 50-year-old resident of Ridgecrest, La., also traveling south. A 2019 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling north and collided with the 2003 GMC Sierra.

MHP said minor injuries were reported, with one person transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
Firefighters were able to adapt the uses of tools they use in vehicular accidents to...
Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child
21-year-old Michael Jermain Norman Jr. is escorted to the Jones County Adult Detention Center...
‘It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Mak’s employee recalls Friday shooting, one suspect denied bond

Latest News

MDOT watching out for its workers.
MDOT taking measures to increase holiday safety
Drivers were asked to use caution on I-59 near the 67-mile marker while emergency crews worked...
Overturned vehicle blocked NB I-59 traffic
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
A car wreck along I-59 in Jones County left two people injured on Tuesday night.
Jones County car wreck leaves two injured, no fatalities