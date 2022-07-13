MHP: Minor injuries reported after 3-vehicle wreck in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle crash was reported on US Highway 11 in Jones County Tuesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene near the intersection of Hwy. 11 and Eastabuchie Road by Mak’s gas station around 12:30 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 49-year-old resident of Ellisville was traveling south when it collided with a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by a 50-year-old resident of Ridgecrest, La., also traveling south. A 2019 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling north and collided with the 2003 GMC Sierra.

MHP said minor injuries were reported, with one person transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

