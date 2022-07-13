Marion Co. burglaries have similar MOs

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of burglaries that occurred Wednesday morning and bear a similarity to one another.

A Facebook post on the MCSO site said both burglaries occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The first happened about 1:30 a.m. when a man forced his way into a residence on Stringer Road in the Improve community.

While the suspect burglarized the residence, the victim activated an alarm, causing the suspect to flee.

About a half hour later, a burglary following the same “modus operandi” took place on Bethel Church Road in Columbia.

The suspect forcefully entered the residence and made contact with the victims. The residence was burglarized and the suspect left.

In both cases, the suspect was described as an African American, bald with facial hair, standing about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches, tall, and weighing between 250 pounds to 300 pounds.

None of the residents were hurt in either burglary.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with any surveillance footage or other information is asked to call MCSD at (601) 736-5051

