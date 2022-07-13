Laurel Police Dept. investigating two incidents of grand larceny

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking information about two grand larceny incidents from the last week.

LPD recently released a video showing a suspect entering a Honda dealership lot and stealing an ATV. The event happened early in the morning on July 11.

The second theft occurred on July 6. In that incident, a suspect cut a catalytic converter off a ServiceMaster truck located on Sandy Lane.

Brad Anderson, the lead investigator in both cases, said that anyone with information needs to say something.

“We ask for the public’s assistance seeing if they can identify the persons - maybe the way they walk, maybe their tattoos, any kind of identifiable markings that they can identify - it would be greatly appreciated,” said Anderson.

Anyone with information should call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

