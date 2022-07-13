Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Laurel Police Dept. investigating two incidents of grand larceny

The Laurel Police Department is seeking information about two grand larceny incidents from the last week.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking information about two grand larceny incidents from the last week.

LPD recently released a video showing a suspect entering a Honda dealership lot and stealing an ATV. The event happened early in the morning on July 11.

The second theft occurred on July 6. In that incident, a suspect cut a catalytic converter off a ServiceMaster truck located on Sandy Lane.

Brad Anderson, the lead investigator in both cases, said that anyone with information needs to say something.

“We ask for the public’s assistance seeing if they can identify the persons - maybe the way they walk, maybe their tattoos, any kind of identifiable markings that they can identify - it would be greatly appreciated,” said Anderson.

Anyone with information should call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said cooperation with other agencies helped get both suspects...
Jones Co. Sheriff Berlin thanks area law enforcement with help in Mak’s shooting
The Laurel Police and Fire Department will host a civil service exam on August 6 at 8 a.m. The...
Laurel to host civil service exam; Police and fire depts. now hiring
Jones County suspect back in custody
Overnight manhunt ends with suspect in Jones County custody
The Laurel Police and Fire Department will host a civil service exam on August 6 at 8 a.m. The...
Laurel to host civil service exam; police and fire depts. shorthanded