Labat headed to PRCC athletics Hall of Fame

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Carmen “Coco " Labat knew from a young age that she had a chance to be pretty good at the game of basketball.

Later this month, Pearl River Community College intends to honor Labat for being one of the best women’s basketball players in the program’s history.

Labat will be among the six being recognized July 29 as part of the Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame celebration, presented by Keith’s Superstores.

“I knew from a young age back when I was playing city leagues that basketball was the sport that I was going to be pretty good at,” Labat said. “ I knew that I wanted to be a basketball player even back then.”

Labat went on to lead her Bay St. Louis High School team to a Class 4A state championship and the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll in 2033. In the process, Labat earned Player of the Year and All-State honors.

During her time at PRCC, Labat earned honorable mention National Junior College Athletics Association honors as a sophomore.

Labat will be joined in the 2022 Class by father-and-son duo, Terry Wayne Adkins (football) and Eric Adkins (baseball), Rickey Cuevas (football), Rachel Hickman Kirkland (softball) and Mitch Deaver (sports information director).

The school also will honor long-time booster Dub Herring with the inaugural Spirit of a Wildcat Award.

Also to be feted: The 2002 baseball team, which was the first to battle its way to a spot in the National Junior College Athletics Association’s World Series.

Labat said she was not expecting any such honor from PRCC.

“Honestly, my jaw dropped,” Labat said. “I was shocked. I know these things take time, but it had been so long that I wasn’t sure if I would get any recognition for the hard work and dedication that I put into playing basketball.

“I was shocked, overjoyed and almost dropped a tear.”

Labat said the recognition served as a teaching moment for her children.

“The honor means a lot to me because I have kids and they are also athletes,“ Labat said. “I’m glad they are able to witness this,” she said. “It is a teaching moment for me with them.

“Whether you get recognition or not, work hard and do your best. The people who need to see you will see you.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.