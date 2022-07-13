Jones Co. Sheriff Berlin thanks area law enforcement with help in Mak’s shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect in the Friday evening Mak’s gas station shooting is now behind bars.

Talmage Williams, 19, turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department overnight on July 11 and is now in Jones County Sheriff’s Department custody.

Williams is charged with one count of aggravated assault (manifest extreme indifference to life) for the shooting on July 8.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said cooperation with other agencies helped get both suspects behind bars.

“We were still looking for Talmage Williams on the shooting at Mak’s,” said Berlin. “Last night at approximately 10 p.m., he turned himself over to the Laurel Police Department. I would like to thank the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals, Hattiesburg. All the surrounding agencies all came together to get the identity of the suspects, and once putting enough pressure on them, they turned themselves in.”

Williams is scheduled to have his initial appearance in the Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, July 13, at 1 p.m.

