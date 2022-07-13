Win Stuff
Hub City youth gain skills at 8th Annual Needham Jones Boot Camp

About a dozen young men from the Hub City are participating in a summer camp that mixes games and field trips with classes on self-esteem and leadership.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About a dozen young men from the Hub City are participating in an annual summer camp that mixes games and field trips with classes on self-esteem and leadership.

It’s called the Needham Jones Boot Camp, which began Tuesday, July 12, at the African-American Military History Museum.

The camp is free and open to boys between the ages of 12 to 15.

On Wednesday, the campers will take a field trip to Camp Shelby.

“Part of our curriculum for this particular camp this year is to help build self-esteem as well as talk about holistic health and fitness,” said First Sergeant David A. Brooks, camp director and member of the Mississippi National Guard.

Vanessa Molden, manager of operations and education for the African-American Military History Museum, said the camp helps students reach for success.

“We’ll have speakers come in and talk to the young men about different character traits, life skills, just things that will help them succeed in the upcoming school year as well as in life,” said Molden

The Needham Jones family founded the camp in memory of Jones, a World War II veteran and educator who taught in south Mississippi for 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

