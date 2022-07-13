HPD nab car burglar in act

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police caught him breaking into a vehicle.

Jamerrel Jones, 44, was was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of auto burglary after being caught in the act in the 400 block of Broadway Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Items taken from the vehicle were recovered.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

