HPD nab car burglar in act

Jamerrel Jones, 44, Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being caught breaking...
Jamerrel Jones, 44, Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being caught breaking into a vehicle on Broadway Drive.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police caught him breaking into a vehicle.

Jamerrel Jones, 44, was was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of auto burglary after being caught in the act in the 400 block of Broadway Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Items taken from the vehicle were recovered.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

