HPD looking for pair in credit card fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

The individuals pictured below used stolen credit cards on July 3 at the Walmart at 6072 U.S. 98.

If anyone has any information regarding the duo’s identity, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

