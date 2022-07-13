Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Right now, a 23-year-old Hattiesburg native is recovering in Forrest General hospital after a study aboard trip in Italy went horribly wrong.

Madison Thornton’s very short time in Italy gained a lot of attention from people on social media. She traveled with her school, Tulane University. She had only been there for one day when the unimaginable happened.

“Honestly it was terrifying. They said that I experienced a sudden cardiac arrest. My heart was able to start back but it could’ve been something that killed me,” says Thornton.

Thornton says her cardiac episode happened on July 4th. She was hospitalized in Italy and says the experience was scary.

“They never got me any translators. A lot of times I never knew what was going on. I had to sign a lot of paperwork too in Italian. I really wasn’t sure,” says Thornton.

However, she knew that it was not safe for her to fly commercial. Thankfully, her school already had her covered.

“Tulane has a policy with global rescue which is a medical evacuation insurance company. SO it was covered through that policy to evacuate me. I’m probably the only person who’s ever had the use that policy at Tulane,” says Thornton.

She finally made it home Tuesday night after a long trip back.

“First we flew to Iceland, and then to Canada and then to Gulfport and then the ambulance took me to Forrest General,” says Thornton.

This whole time she’s been unsure about her health... Until now.

“But now that I’m here Dr. Martin, he thinks it is a viral myrocarditis some random virus is what he thinks. But the doctors here think that my normal heart will be restored eventually so that’s a really good sign,” says Thornton.

Her entire experience gained a large following on social media. A go fund me was made by a family friend and it raised over $30,000.

“On Facebook, we basically just posted about what happened just asking for prayers and support and I received such an outpouring of love and support. Like I really can truly feel it,” says Thornton.

Madison says she’s so thankful for all of the support. She says whatever money they do not use, they will donate it to charity.

