Forrest Co. Sheriff looking for suspect following vehicle chase

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is looking for a suspect that was involved in a vehicle chase earlier tonight.

According to FCSO reports, the Mississippi Highway Patrol was involved in a vehicle chase around the Carnes community in the early evening of July 12.

The suspect, believed to be Todd Jarron Adams, 35, from Lumberton, was driving a late-model, red Nissan Altima.

Adams sideswiped a pole near the intersection of Carnes Road and Cameron Road before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers described the suspect as a Black male standing 5ft. 10in. tall and weighing approximately 190lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Adams should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP or crimestopperlady@comcast.net. They may also send a tip anonymously to p3tips.com

Officers said to not to approach or detain Adams if you see him.

