Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Forrest Co. Sheriff looking for suspect following vehicle chase

The suspect, believed to be Todd Jarron Adams, 35, from Lumberton, was driving a late-model,...
The suspect, believed to be Todd Jarron Adams, 35, from Lumberton, was driving a late-model, red Nissan Altima when he led officers on a vehicle chase around the Carnes Community on July 12.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is looking for a suspect that was involved in a vehicle chase earlier tonight.

According to FCSO reports, the Mississippi Highway Patrol was involved in a vehicle chase around the Carnes community in the early evening of July 12.

The suspect, believed to be Todd Jarron Adams, 35, from Lumberton, was driving a late-model, red Nissan Altima.

Adams sideswiped a pole near the intersection of Carnes Road and Cameron Road before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers described the suspect as a Black male standing 5ft. 10in. tall and weighing approximately 190lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Adams should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP or crimestopperlady@comcast.net. They may also send a tip anonymously to p3tips.com

Officers said to not to approach or detain Adams if you see him.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case
If you’re passionate about animals, there’s an opportunity to help cats in the Hattiesburg...
Southern Pines Healthy Pet launches ‘Free to Be Cat Initiative’
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said cooperation with other agencies helped get both suspects...
Jones Co. Sheriff Berlin thanks area law enforcement with help in Mak’s shooting
Theft video from Honda lot
Laurel Police Dept. investigating two incidents of grand larceny