Forrest Co. Sheriff arrests suspect wanted for rape in Tenn.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in an ongoing investigation for the rape of a minor in Tennessee.

Officers arrested Brandon Whitehurst, 27, of Springfield, TN, on July 5 after a three-day, multi-state search.

Whitehurst was wanted in connection to the July 2 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Hendersonville, TN.

Once the Hendersonville Police Department learned Whitehurst had left the state, they began to work with law enforcement agencies in neighboring states to locate him.

Whitehurst is currently held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to Sumner County, TN.

The investigation in Hendersonville is still ongoing.

The police ask that anyone with any information on the case to please call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

