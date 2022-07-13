Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Forrest Co. Sheriff arrests suspect wanted for rape in Tenn.

Brandon Whitehurst, 27, was arrested in Forrest County, MS, in connection to the July 2 rape of...
Brandon Whitehurst, 27, was arrested in Forrest County, MS, in connection to the July 2 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Hendersonville, TN.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in an ongoing investigation for the rape of a minor in Tennessee.

Officers arrested Brandon Whitehurst, 27, of Springfield, TN, on July 5 after a three-day, multi-state search.

Whitehurst was wanted in connection to the July 2 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Hendersonville, TN.

Once the Hendersonville Police Department learned Whitehurst had left the state, they began to work with law enforcement agencies in neighboring states to locate him.

Whitehurst is currently held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to Sumner County, TN.

The investigation in Hendersonville is still ongoing.

The police ask that anyone with any information on the case to please call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

Miranda Trujillo, better known as Mia, was killed in 2021 at the age of 14 when a suspected...
‘She just brought so much joy;’ Mia Trujillo remembered one year later
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case
The suspect, believed to be Todd Jarron Adams, 35, from Lumberton, was driving a late-model,...
Forrest Co. Sheriff looking for suspect following vehicle chase
If you’re passionate about animals, there’s an opportunity to help cats in the Hattiesburg...
Southern Pines Healthy Pet launches ‘Free to Be Cat Initiative’