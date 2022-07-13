City of Hattiesburg, MS Regional Housing Authority hosts health fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City partnered with a state agency to bring awareness of available healthcare resources to Pine Belt residents.

The City of Hattiesburg and the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority held a health fair on Tuesday.

About 40 vendors, ranging from mental health to nutritional services, filled the Historic Hattiesburg Train Depot from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The vendors showcased different resources available in the Hub City.

“Mental health, physical health, nutrition, different types of insurances, Medicaid, Medicare,” said Petra Wingo, Division Manager - Community Development for the City of Hattiesburg. “We had AARP here to talk about what, you know, services they offer to seniors.”

While some vendors primarily served elderly clients, others offered services for teens and young adults.

“We serve 18–25-year old’s who have a mental health diagnosis or substance abuse condition,” said Justine Ferrell, Peer Support Specialist with the Supporting Transitional Age Youth Under Pressure program, an extension of Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources. “And, we help with, like, community resources, so getting employment, getting housing, we help provide transportation to and from appointments.”

The health fair also helped spread awareness about resources some residents may not even know exist.

“Not a lot of people know about our program because we are an extension of Pine Belt (Mental Healthcare),” Ferrell said. “So, a lot of people know about Pine Belt, but not a lot of people know that, you know, our resources here are available to them. So, we just like to let people know that we’re here and let them know that we’re available should they need us.”

While the health fair was open to anyone, organizers say it focused heavily on one demographic.

“Specifically our elderly and those individuals that fall into that low-(moderate) income range,” said Wingo.

She said this focus was because that age group and income level seem to struggle more than others when accessing resources.

“Those are the individuals that seem to need the most assistance,” said Wingo. “Low-(moderate), of course, there are challenges financially for them to receive services, and the division that I’m with, which is Community Development, the funding that we receive, which is from HUD, the Housing and Urban Development, we target, that’s our clientele. So, that’s our wheelhouse, that’s our lane and those are the individuals that we want to help the most.”

The Community Development Division said it wants the health fair to become an annual event due to its success on Tuesday.

