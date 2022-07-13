Win Stuff
2nd suspect in Mak’s shooting bond set at $25K pending 48-hour hold

Talmage Turner Williams, III is under a 48-hour hold with the Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Talmage Turner Williams, III is under a 48-hour hold with the Jones County Sheriff's Department after investigators requested time to get proof of previous arrests that could revoke his bond.(WDAM)
By Mia Monet and Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A second suspect in the July 8 shooting at Mak’s Gas Station made his first appearance in court today.

Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, went before Judge David Lyons with the Jones County Justice Court Wednesday for one count of accessory after the fact of an aggravated assault. Lyons set Williams’ bond at $25,000.

However, Jones County Investigator Jardain McDonald requested that the bond be revoked based on open charges in Forrest County.

According to McDonald, the Forrest County District Attorney’s office reported that at the time of his arrest, Williams had been out on bond for one charge of possession of a stolen firearm (Hattiesburg Police Department) and one charge of auto burglary.

Section 29 of the Mississippi Constitution of 1890, which governs pretrial bonds, allows for bond revocation if a person is released on felony bond and later arrested for a new felony that carries over a five-year minimum sentence. Felony auto burglary carries a seven-year minimum sentence.

Williams, however, claimed that he had never been arrested for auto burglary.

Lyons called a recess to allow McDonald time to get paperwork from the Forrest County D.A. proving the charge, but he could not obtain any proof by the time the court reconvened later in the day.

Agreeing to give McDonald more time, Lyons ordered a 48-hour hold.

If investigators cannot present proof of the auto burglary charge within that time, then Lyons ruled that Williams’ $25,000 bond will remain.

