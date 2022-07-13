07/13 Ryan’s “Slightly Wetter” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Get ready for another hot one, similar to yesterday but with added Heat Advisories for about half of the Pine Belt counties. Which ones specifically don’t really matter if you ask me as I’ll continue to advise to treat every county like it has one. That’s because whether or not a specific county meets the criteria, it’s still going to be dangerously hot...particularly with long-term exposure. Thankfully, we’ll see a bit more shower activity this afternoon, and much more as we finish off the week. That’ll drop highs out of the low 90s and into the upper 80s for Thursday, and again next Monday as another front moves in. In between, we’ll linger near the seasonal average (92) with spotty afternoon/evening showers. That’ll last until next Wednesday...which is when we will start to see the temperature ramping up again. Highs will be back in the mid 90s by next Thursday, along with rising humidity.

