Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg after being identified by law enforcement Tuesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, has been identified as a suspect in a felony shoplifting investigation.

Bell is now wanted for one count of felony shoplifting after stealing what authorities believe to be around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25.

If anyone has information on Bell’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

