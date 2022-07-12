Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect identified

If anyone has information on Bell’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime...
If anyone has information on Bell’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg after being identified by law enforcement Tuesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, has been identified as a suspect in a felony shoplifting investigation.

Bell is now wanted for one count of felony shoplifting after stealing what authorities believe to be around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25.

If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information on Bell’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Second Mak’s shooting suspect surrenders in Jones Co.
According to HPD, the man is accused of stealing around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home...
HPD seeking assistance identifying felony shoplifting suspect