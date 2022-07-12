UPDATE: Second Mak’s shooting suspect surrenders in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect in the Mak’s shooting investigation has turned himself in to law enforcement.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Talmage Turner Williams III, of Hattiesburg, surrendered overnight to Laurel Police Department officers and is now in JCSD custody.

JCSD says Williams has been charged with aggravated assault - manifest extreme indifference to life in the shooting at Mak’s in Eastabuchie on Friday.

“We cannot say thanks enough to the numerous law enforcement agencies who helped in the investigation and search for both suspects in the shooting, " said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We kept the pressure on both suspects leading them to finally surrender. Now, they will face the justice system for their actions.”

Berlin said he would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their efforts in the search for Williams.

“This exceptional group of law enforcement professionals was on the move on Monday searching multiple locations for Williams,” said Berlin. “We are blessed to have great working relationships with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. On the federal side, the U.S. Marshals have the skills, training and equipment to be game-changers when they hit the ground.”

“I’m also so very proud of our investigators and deputies who have spent long hours over the past several days working this case,” Berlin added. “They certainly deserve a lot of credit for their professionalism and dedication.”

Williams is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The other suspect in the investigation, Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday. His bond was denied after his initial court appearance in Jones County Court on Monday afternoon.

