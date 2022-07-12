Win Stuff
‘This can’t be real’: Wallaby spotted wandering around neighborhood

Gaston County captain Matt Hensley said specialists are making sure they get the animal to a place where it belongs and is taken care of.
By WBTV Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A possible wallaby was spotted in a North Carolina neighborhood on Monday.

A video sent to WBTV shows what looks like a wallaby or kangaroo hopping around a neighborhood in Gastonia.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the neighborhood and found the person responsible for the animal, who says it is a wallaby.

Gaston County Captain Matt Hensley said specialists are making sure they get the animal to a place where it belongs and is taken care of.

Hensley says the animal didn’t cause any problems or trouble and was just hanging out in the yard.

Bryan Southers lives in the neighborhood where the wallaby was spotted.

“It was a daggone wallaby or kangaroo or whatever. It was sitting there and I just had to look at it, turn around real slow, and it looked back and I was like, ‘this can’t be real,’” he said. “And all the sudden it started hopping off, and I caught a bunch of live photos and videos of it. It was the trippiest thing I’ve seen.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

