Sun Belt releases 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule

USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.
USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team has received its 2022-2023 schedule for the Sun Belt Conference.

According to the schedule, USM is to play 18 games, nine at home and nine away.

The games are set as follows (home games are in bold):

  • Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 - Troy
  • Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 - Appalachian State
  • Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 - Louisiana
  • Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 - ULM
  • Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 - Marshall
  • Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 - Arkansas State
  • Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 - South Alabama
  • Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - James Madison
  • Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 - Arkansas State
  • Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 - Texas State
  • Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 - Troy
  • Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 - Georgia Southern
  • Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 - Louisiana
  • Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - ULM
  • Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 - South Alabama
  • Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 - Georgia Southern *Senior Day
  • Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 - Old Dominion
  • Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 - Texas State

According to USM, the Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held from Feb. 28 - March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

Seat deposits are now available. You can find out more by clicking HERE.

