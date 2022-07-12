Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Southern States Soccer to host first post-season playoff game

Wednesday marks the first night of the Southern States Soccer’s quest for a national championship.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday marks the first night of the Southern States Soccer’s quest for a national championship.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Southern States Stars will face off against rival New Orleans Jesters.

Southern States earned the home-field host during the regular season. The team went 9-3 and finished 2nd in the regular season of the National Premier Soccer League.

This year marks the Star’s second playoff appearance in just two seasons.

Head Coach Carl Reynolds said he hopes to see a big turnout in support of the home team.

“The guys love to see some friendly faces and have a lot of support, and, yeah, the more people we get out here normally, the atmosphere is obviously a lot better and a lot louder, and the guys seem to respond to that,” Reynolds said. “So, hopefully, we can have as many out as possible.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at The Oakes Training Center in Oak Grove. Tickets are $10 and available at the gate.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

In the first round of the playoffs, the Southern States Stars will face off against rival New...
Southern States Soccer to host first post-season playoff game
For the past three seasons, Levin coached the Golden Eagle program as it put together a 65-62...
Southern Miss head softball coach Brian Levin resigns
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Firefighters were able to adapt the uses of tools they use in vehicular accidents to...
Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child