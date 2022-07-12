Southern States Soccer to host first post-season playoff game

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday marks the first night of the Southern States Soccer’s quest for a national championship.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Southern States Stars will face off against rival New Orleans Jesters.

Southern States earned the home-field host during the regular season. The team went 9-3 and finished 2nd in the regular season of the National Premier Soccer League.

This year marks the Star’s second playoff appearance in just two seasons.

Head Coach Carl Reynolds said he hopes to see a big turnout in support of the home team.

“The guys love to see some friendly faces and have a lot of support, and, yeah, the more people we get out here normally, the atmosphere is obviously a lot better and a lot louder, and the guys seem to respond to that,” Reynolds said. “So, hopefully, we can have as many out as possible.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at The Oakes Training Center in Oak Grove. Tickets are $10 and available at the gate.

