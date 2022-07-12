Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Southern Miss head softball coach Brian Levin resigns

For the past three seasons, Levin coached the Golden Eagle program as it put together a 65-62...
For the past three seasons, Levin coached the Golden Eagle program as it put together a 65-62 record, with the 2022 season being his best as the team finished with a 29-23 record.(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi’s head softball coach Brian Levin announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Levin has decided to resign in order to be able to spend more time closer to family.

“It is bittersweet decision for Michelle and I to step away from Southern Miss,” said Levin. “We have made some incredible relationships here but having the opportunity to move to where my children and grandchildren live is something we may not have a chance to do again.”

Levin went on to thank USM’s leaders and executive staff for his time at the university, as well as deliver his best wishes to the future of the softball program.

“I want to thank Dr. Bennett, Jeremy McClain, Brad Smith and the rest of the executive staff for the opportunity to coach at Southern Miss,” Levin said. “I especially want to thank the coaches, GA’s managers, parents, fans, and most of all, the young ladies that have been part of the program for the past three years.”

For the past three seasons, Levin coached the Golden Eagle program as it put together a 65-62 record, with the 2022 season being his best as the team finished with a 29-23 record.

“The softball program is headed in an upward trajectory. I am excited to follow the future successes it will produce on the field and in the classroom,” Levin said.

Southern Miss Athletic Director Jeremy McClain expressed gratitude towards Levin’s commitment during his time at the university and wished him well in his future endeavors.

“I appreciate Brian’s commitment and effort during his time at Southern Miss, and we wish him the best moving forward,” McClain said.

USM says a national search for a new coach will start immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Firefighters were able to adapt the uses of tools they use in vehicular accidents to...
Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.