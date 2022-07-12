Second suspect in Mak’s shooting now in police custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect in the Friday night shooting at Mak’s Gas Station in Jones County is now in police custody.

Talmage Turner Williams, III, 19, turned himself into the Laurel Police Department on the evening of July 11.

He is now in Jones County Sheriff’s Department custody awaiting his initial court appearance.

The other suspect, Michael Jermaine Norman, Jr., 21,turned himself in to authorities earlier in the day. He was denied bond by the Jones County Justice Court.

