Second suspect in Mak's shooting now in police custody

Talmage Turner Williams, III, 19, turned himself into the Laurel Police Department on the...
Talmage Turner Williams, III, 19, turned himself into the Laurel Police Department on the evening of July 11. He was wanted in connection to the Friday night shooting that occurred at Mak's Gas Station in Jones County.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect in the Friday night shooting at Mak’s Gas Station in Jones County is now in police custody.

Talmage Turner Williams, III, 19, turned himself into the Laurel Police Department on the evening of July 11.

He is now in Jones County Sheriff’s Department custody awaiting his initial court appearance.

The other suspect, Michael Jermaine Norman, Jr., 21,turned himself in to authorities earlier in the day. He was denied bond by the Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

