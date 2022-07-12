Scattered Storms will become more widespread over the next several days.
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
Our rain chances will go up tomorrow as a weak tropical waves meanders along the northern Gulf Coast. This will give us a pretty good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the upper 80s.
Widespread showers and t-storms will be likely on Thursday and Friday. That will keep our highs in the mid 80s for both days.
Scattered T-Storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
