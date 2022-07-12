Win Stuff
President of African Bible Colleges dies suddenly

By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president of an international ministry based in Jackson has passed away.

His family said Dr. Paul Chinchen, president of African Bible Colleges on ABC, lived his father’s famous slogan, “Faith in Action, God in Motion,” by building a college in Malawi and expanding the campus.

He was the founder and builder of the ABC Christian Academy in 1998, with more than 300 students from 30 countries now.

The following year, he established and built the ABC Mission Hospital complex, one of Malawi’s leading medical facilities.

In a 2020 interview, Chinchen said, “How exciting it is to see these young people develop a heart for ministry develop compassion and ability to help and serve their own people to do something in their community that makes a difference.”

Dr. Chinchen was also an environmentalist. He launched Malawi’s first briquette project to help end deforestation. Dr. Paul D. Chinchen was only 58 years old. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

