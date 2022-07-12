Win Stuff
Petal steps closer to new amenities at Robert E Russell Sportsplex

Petal is one step closer to bringing new amenities to the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal is one step closer to bringing new amenities to the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex.

At the July 5 meeting, the Board of Aldermen approved the engineering plans for a new splash pad and soccer fields.

Mayor Tony Ducker said it would be a great addition to family fun.

“(The board’s decision) basically starts the clock clicking,” said Ducker. “They’ll put some boots on the ground, come back with a plan and then we’ll put some things out to bid. So, you start looking at the calendar; you’re looking sometime in the spring we will start the works. Hopefully, the splash pad, for instance, we will have next year.”

The soccer fields and splash pad are estimated to cost around $250,000 each.

“The splash pad and the soccer field will be at the Russell complex off of Hillcrest loop,” said Ducker. “With the soccer fields being inside the track and the splash pad being over by the existing playground.”

According to Ducker, the city is using the 3% sales tax from restaurants, bars and lodging to pay for the new improvements.

“This is all part of the 3% monies,” said Ducker. “That’s making this possible. We are basically borrowing this money from ourselves, but as those numbers continue to come in - people shopping and eating in Petal first is just a fantastic thing for us - it will be good to let people see what they approved actually coming to life.”

The 3% sales tax is in effect through July 2025.

