Overnight manhunt ends with suspect in Jones County custody

A manhunt in Jones County ended Tuesday morning with an escaped suspect back in handcuffs.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A manhunt in Jones County ended Tuesday morning with an escaped suspect back in handcuffs.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was in the process of arresting Cody Saulters, 25, for grand larceny on Monday, July 11, when he escaped police custody. He fled on foot into the woods along State Route 184, just West of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department.

After running away, officers spotted Saulters on Monday night along Bill Touchstone Road in the Powers community.

“An investigator went out to address on (State Route) 184 East to go arrest a subject,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The subject fled into the woods. He was spotted again last night and fled into the woods again. Today, he was spotted walking down (State Route) 84 and was captured by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.”

The sheriff credited JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter as the officer who spotted and led the JCSD units to successfully bring Saulters back into police custody on Tuesday, July 12.

Saulters is charged with one count of grand larceny (more than $1,000) and one count of escape felony. He will have his initial appearance in court Wednesday, July 13, at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

