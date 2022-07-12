Laurel to host civil service exam; Police and fire depts. now hiring

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For those dreaming of becoming a first responder, the City of Laurel is hiring.

The Laurel Police and Fire Department will host a civil service exam on August 6 at 8 a.m. The exam is the first step in the hiring process, and the city only offers it four times a year.

Fire Chief Leo Brown said the fire department is looking for people who genuinely care about the job.

“You’ve got to have a passion for this job because you run into a lot of stuff that other people are running from,” said Brown.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said that statement also goes for police officers. Still, he also said that the city really needs new hires.

“We are shorthanded right now,” said Cox. “We have several in the process, two in the policing academy. Staffing is going to be the biggest problem in policing going forward; it has been the biggest problem.

“We are approximately ten officers short. We’re budgeted for 55 officers, and we currently have, I believe, 45. So, we are a pretty good percentage short right now.”

Brown said the fire department is also shorthanded.

“We’re presently short about ten employees right now,” said Brown. “We’ve had a lot of firemen retire and some that have went to other departments.”

Cox and Brown both said potential hires still have plenty of time to study for the exam and suggested they google a practice test to help prepare.

Those who pass the exam will then have to pass a physical test.

“Running a mile and a half in under fourteen minutes,” said Brown. “Once you complete that, you’ll take a ten-minute rest period, and then you’ve got to go get two thirty-five dumbbells and drag them 75 feet, set them down and drag an inch-and-three-quarter fire hose 75 feet.”

Participants must be at least 18 years old to take the exam and pre-register with the human resources office inside of city hall.

