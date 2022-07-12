Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

It’s Christmas in July at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

If the summertime heat is making you miss the Christmas cold, the you’re in luck!
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If the summertime heat is making you miss the Christmas cold, the you’re in luck!

The Downtown Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will host Christmas in July on Wednesday, July 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said guests should prepare for winter activities, art, games, food and snow.

“There is a 100% chance of snow this Wednesday from 6-8,” said Taylor. “We’ll have hotdogs and ice cream. There will be available for the kids, games, and there will be a book exchange. It’s a great exhibit. It’s a great opportunity for folks to come out and experience a little snow.

“I can’t guarantee that the weather, the heat, will match the snow, but we’re gonna have snow from 6-8. And with the food, it’s a chance to fatten up for winter because winter is coming.”

Christmas in July is free to the public, and Taylor reports that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

Latest News

f the summertime heat is making you miss the Christmas cold, the you’re in luck!
It's Christmas in July at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
For one time only, these yoga participants could adopt a kitten during class.
Studio hosts animal rescue center for ‘kitty yoga’
The contestants will stay at Southern Miss during competition week.
40 contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for Miss Hospitality competition
On the sixth anniversary of Larita Dewberry's passing, the ribbon was cut on the domestic...
Ribbon cut on new domestic violence foundation