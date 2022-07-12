It’s Christmas in July at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If the summertime heat is making you miss the Christmas cold, the you’re in luck!

The Downtown Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will host Christmas in July on Wednesday, July 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said guests should prepare for winter activities, art, games, food and snow.

“There is a 100% chance of snow this Wednesday from 6-8,” said Taylor. “We’ll have hotdogs and ice cream. There will be available for the kids, games, and there will be a book exchange. It’s a great exhibit. It’s a great opportunity for folks to come out and experience a little snow.

“I can’t guarantee that the weather, the heat, will match the snow, but we’re gonna have snow from 6-8. And with the food, it’s a chance to fatten up for winter because winter is coming.”

Christmas in July is free to the public, and Taylor reports that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.

