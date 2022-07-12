Win Stuff
‘It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Mak’s employee recalls Friday shooting, one suspect denied bond

21-year-old Michael Jermain Norman Jr. is escorted to the Jones County Adult Detention Center...
21-year-old Michael Jermain Norman Jr. is escorted to the Jones County Adult Detention Center following his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are behind bars following a Friday evening shooting at Mak’s gas station that left one victim with serious wounds.

Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, turned himself into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on the morning of July 11. He’s charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Later that afternoon, the Hattiesburg man was denied bond during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Mak’s is a busy store,” said Jardian McDonald, JCSD Investigator. “There were several people (present at the shooting). He’s a danger to society, and he’s a flight risk because he ran for several days until he decided to turn himself in.”

Judge David Lyons said the decision to deny bond stems from the severity of the situation, which put several people, including a baby, in danger.

“This guy, with no want and disregard for the safety of anybody, pulls up in a parking lot and starts shooting at somebody with a small child and woman in there with him,” said Joe Berlin, Jones Co. Sheriff. “Don’t do this in Jones County because we’re going to put you in jail.”

Norman’s case now moves to a grand jury for indictment.

Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, turned himself into the Laurel Police Department late in the day on July 11. He is currently in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Craig Cluff, an employee at Mak’s who witnessed the shooting first-hand, said the shooting was terrifying.

“When it happened, dude,” said Cluff. “I heard shots, and I went, ‘Whoa.’ Threw my hands up because I was scared I was going to get shot, and then I looked over; they had a baby. They threw the baby out the window. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.” It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Anyone with any information on the case should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or crime stoppers at 601-428-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be made here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

