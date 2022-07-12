HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect wanted in a shoplifting investigation in Hattiesburg has been arrested.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Bell is charged with one count of felony shoplifting after stealing what authorities believe to be around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25.

If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867). (Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD says Bell will be booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.