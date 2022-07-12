HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect wanted in a shoplifting investigation in Hattiesburg has been arrested.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was taken into custody Tuesday.
Bell is charged with one count of felony shoplifting after stealing what authorities believe to be around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25.
HPD says Bell will be booked into the Forrest County Jail.
