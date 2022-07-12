HPD seeking assistance identifying felony shoplifting suspect
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a man in an ongoing felony shoplifting investigation.
According to HPD, the man is accused of stealing around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25, 2022. After loading the items, he proceeded to leave in a Toyota Camry.
If you have any information about the individual or his identity, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.