Georgia teens led Laurel police on a Sunday high-speed chase

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Georgia teens are in Laurel police custody after they sent officers on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Exxon in South Laurel. Reportedly, one of the minors got into an argument with a customer and flashed a gun.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said the minor then got into his vehicle and left. Officers spotted the car and attempted to pull it over, but the driver did not stop.

“They got onto I-59, and the chase ensued on I-59,” said Cox. “It was stopped somewhere near mile marker 100 when one of our good friends at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks to deflate the tires on the vehicle. The vehicle wrecked a short time after that.”

Four people were in the car: one 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and one 19-year-old. All of the occupants are residents of Georgia, and one of the 15-year-olds was the driver.

After an initial investigation, the police arrested the 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds but did not arrest the 19-year-old female.

According to police, the car was reported as stolen in Georgia.

