FCSO arrests rape suspect wanted in Tenn.

Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending...
Brandon Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to Sumner County in the near future.(Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man wanted in connection to a rape investigation in Tennessee is in their custody.

On July 2, the Hendersonville police in Tennessee received a report of the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl. An investigation resulted in the collection of evidence, and a warrant was issued charging 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst of Springfield, Tenn., with rape.

Hendersonville police learned that Whitehurst had left the state and began working with outside agencies to locate and arrest Whitehurst on the outstanding warrant.

On Tuesday, July 5, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office successfully located and arrested Whitehurst.

Whitehurst is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to Sumner County in the near future.

Hendersonville police ask that anyone with information on this case call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

