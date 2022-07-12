Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.

Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect on the run following his escape from custody Monday has just been captured on U.S. Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive following a foot chase.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, multiple units were in the area following reports of Cody Saulters being spotted near a business on U.S. 84 East and at Dollar General on Eastview Drive.

JCSD Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter saw Saulters walking down U.S. 84 East and pulled in behind him. Carter chased him on foot up an embankment to the wood line where he tackled Saulters. Additional JCSD units arrived and took Saulters into custody.

“Great job by our crew in locating and taking Cody Saulters into custody,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “He will be charged with felony escape and grand larceny.”

“Thanks are due to those citizens who called 911 to report Cody Saulters location,” Berlin added. “We flooded the area with JCSD units and were in position to make a quick apprehension. Once again, we are the ‘Hide N Seek’ winners.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Second Mak’s shooting suspect surrenders in Jones Co.
According to HPD, the man is accused of stealing around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home...
HPD seeking assistance identifying felony shoplifting suspect
Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, said this year’s pageant is historic...
Miss Hospitality excitement takes the stage in Hattiesburg