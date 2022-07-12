Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect on the run following his escape from custody Monday has just been captured on U.S. Highway 84 East near Eastview Drive following a foot chase.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, multiple units were in the area following reports of Cody Saulters being spotted near a business on U.S. 84 East and at Dollar General on Eastview Drive.

JCSD Investigations Division Sgt. J.D. Carter saw Saulters walking down U.S. 84 East and pulled in behind him. Carter chased him on foot up an embankment to the wood line where he tackled Saulters. Additional JCSD units arrived and took Saulters into custody.

“Great job by our crew in locating and taking Cody Saulters into custody,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “He will be charged with felony escape and grand larceny.”

“Thanks are due to those citizens who called 911 to report Cody Saulters location,” Berlin added. “We flooded the area with JCSD units and were in position to make a quick apprehension. Once again, we are the ‘Hide N Seek’ winners.”

