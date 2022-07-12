Columbia School District prepares tech for new school year

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Technology is constantly changing and advancing. However, the Columbia School District is making sure to stay one step ahead to provide the resources its students need to succeed.

District Director of Information Technology John Sabine said the school district wants parents and students to be well-equipped with the right tools this school year.

“One of the biggest problems that we have is students coming to school either without a Chromebook or a Chromebook that’s dead,” said Sabine. “Chromebooks are the new textbooks.”

The Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Connect program provides every public school student with Chromebooks to use at school and home. As a result, digital learning has been re-imagined.

According to the MDE, students can use Chromebooks to easily transition between in-person and distance learning. They will also give students access to telehealth and teletherapy services.

“We try to make sure we have a good, safe, stable infrastructure for our students to be on,” said Sabine. “We want them to have devices that work. We need the students to take care of those devices, so they continue to work.”

He also said students need their Chromebooks every day.

Registration for Columbia School District ends Thursday, July 14. Over 700 people have already pre-registered for the upcoming year.

