Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

City of Petal begins plans for Matthews Branch sidewalk project

A Transportation Alternatives Program grant will allow for the construction of a new sidewalk project along Matthews Branch Creek.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2021, the City of Petal received an $862,560 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The grant will allow for the construction of a new sidewalk project along Matthews Branch Creek.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the location made sense with all the new improvements the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex will see over the next year.

“We will probably put a shovel in the ground sometime in the spring,” said Ducker. “We have to have (the project) completed by the end of next year. It’s going to be a fantastic project. It’s going to be a sidewalk and bike path that is going to go from our complex, right there by the YMCA, and run all the way to South Main Street.”

Ducker also said he believes street improvements like this project are necessary to keep up with the growth of Petal.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Connect program provides every public...
Columbia School District prepares tech for new school year
Four people were in the car: one 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and one 19-year-old. All of the...
Georgia teens led Laurel police on a Sunday high-speed chase
City of Petal one step closer to bringing splash pad
Petal steps closer to new amenities at Robert E Russell Sportsplex
Four people were in the car: one 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and one 19-year-old. All of the...
Georgia teens led Laurel police on a Sunday high-speed chase