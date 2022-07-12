City of Petal begins plans for Matthews Branch sidewalk project

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2021, the City of Petal received an $862,560 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The grant will allow for the construction of a new sidewalk project along Matthews Branch Creek.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the location made sense with all the new improvements the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex will see over the next year.

“We will probably put a shovel in the ground sometime in the spring,” said Ducker. “We have to have (the project) completed by the end of next year. It’s going to be a fantastic project. It’s going to be a sidewalk and bike path that is going to go from our complex, right there by the YMCA, and run all the way to South Main Street.”

Ducker also said he believes street improvements like this project are necessary to keep up with the growth of Petal.

