Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle for hours.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday, and authorities said they believe the child spent as many as six hours inside the vehicle.

Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company

Latest News

Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
According to HPD, the man is accused of stealing around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home...
HPD seeking assistance identifying felony shoplifting suspect
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months