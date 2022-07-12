07/12 Ryan’s “Fairly Average” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things are going to be a little bit better than the way we ended them last week. Even then, it wasn’t too bad, but we had Heat Advisories in place as temperatures lingered in the mid 90s with high humidity. That humidity is still here, but the temperature has slacked off some, keeping us just under the threshold for an advisory. Still, expect heat indices in the 100-104 degree range, so continue to limit your outdoor exposure as much as possible. That’s especially true today as afternoon shower/t-storm activity will be at a minimum. There will undoubtedly be a few, and today I’m generously giving that a 20% chance. Don’t expect to see much at all until at least 2 PM, and even then anything will be fairly short-lived in this environment. The rain chances march steadily upward to 80% by Thursday due to an approaching front, but it still looks like daytime heating will be required for anything significant. Chances will slowly taper off over the weekend ending at 30-40%, basically an average summer day for all of next week.

