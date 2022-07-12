Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

07/12 Ryan’s “Fairly Average” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Going to be a nice, “normal” day across the Pine Belt today.
07/12 Ryan's "Fairly Average" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things are going to be a little bit better than the way we ended them last week. Even then, it wasn’t too bad, but we had Heat Advisories in place as temperatures lingered in the mid 90s with high humidity. That humidity is still here, but the temperature has slacked off some, keeping us just under the threshold for an advisory. Still, expect heat indices in the 100-104 degree range, so continue to limit your outdoor exposure as much as possible. That’s especially true today as afternoon shower/t-storm activity will be at a minimum. There will undoubtedly be a few, and today I’m generously giving that a 20% chance. Don’t expect to see much at all until at least 2 PM, and even then anything will be fairly short-lived in this environment. The rain chances march steadily upward to 80% by Thursday due to an approaching front, but it still looks like daytime heating will be required for anything significant. Chances will slowly taper off over the weekend ending at 30-40%, basically an average summer day for all of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/11
Rain chances will be going up over the next several days
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/11
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/11
WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 07/11/2022
Hot, humid weather expected Monday with 50% chance of showers
WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 07/11/2022
WDAM 7 - First Alert Weather - Rex - 07/11/2022