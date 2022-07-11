WANTED: Grand larceny suspect escapes Jones County police custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff Department is searching for a grand larceny suspect who fled custody during an arrest.

Officers with JSCD reported that Cody Saulters escaped police custody on State Route 184, just west of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department station, around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is about six feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds, with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, no shoes and no shirt.

Officers report that the suspect was handcuffed and last seen running west into the woods on the south side of MS-184.

Anyone who sees this suspect is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.