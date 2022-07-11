Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

WANTED: Grand larceny suspect escapes Jones County police custody

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff Department is searching for a grand larceny suspect who fled custody during an arrest.

Officers with JSCD reported that Cody Saulters escaped police custody on State Route 184, just west of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department station, around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is about six feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds, with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, no shoes and no shirt.

Officers report that the suspect was handcuffed and last seen running west into the woods on the south side of MS-184.

Anyone who sees this suspect is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Hub City identified
A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 sent a person to a hospital Saturday evening.
Saturday evening accident sends 1 to hospital
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Michael Jermaine Norman, 21, of Hattiesburg,...
Bond denied for Mak’s shooting suspect, 2nd suspect still wanted
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators still were looking Sunday for two Hattiesburg...
Warrants issued for persons of interest in Mak’s shooting

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/11
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/11
Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen in the Dixie community of Forrest County.
MISSING PERSON: Forrest County girl, 15, last seen in Dixie
If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or...
Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg
The Rock’s XFL set to host HBCU showcase at JSU
The Rock’s XFL set to host HBCU showcase at JSU