UPDATED: Grand larceny suspect escapes Jones County police custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff Department is searching for a grand larceny suspect who fled custody during an arrest.

Officers with JSCD reported that Cody Saulters escaped police custody on State Route 184, just west of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department station, around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is about six feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds, with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black jersey with the number “7″ on it, khaki pants and green Crocs. He is no longer handcuffed.

JCSD reports that he was last seen in the Powers community on Bill Touchstone Road off Buckley Road. He was running east through the woods towards Reid Road. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

Anyone who sees this suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.