Suspects wanted in Mak’s gas station shooting in Eastabuchie

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two individuals who are responsible for the shooting Friday evening at Mak’s Gas Station in Eastabuchie.

According to the sheriff’s department, warrants have been issued for the arrests of 19-year-old Talmadge Turner Williams III and 21-year-old Michael Jermaine Norman Jr. Both are from Hattiesburg.

“They do have warrants for their arrest,” JCSD Captain Vince Williams said. “If any law enforcement comes into contact with them, they will be on (National Crime Information Center).

“So, if their names get ran or whatever, they going to know that, ‘Hey these guys are wanted, They’re from Jones County Sheriff’s Department wanted,’ and that’s anywhere in the nation.”

JCSD said to consider both armed and dangerous.

If anybody has any information the whereabouts of these two individuals, call either the sheriff’s department or crime stoppers.

