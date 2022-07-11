Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Suspects wanted in Mak’s gas station shooting in Eastabuchie

Two suspects wanting in shooting at Mak's in Eastabuchie
Two suspects wanting in shooting at Mak's in Eastabuchie(WDAM)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two individuals who are responsible for the shooting Friday evening at Mak’s Gas Station in Eastabuchie.

According to the sheriff’s department, warrants have been issued for the arrests of 19-year-old Talmadge Turner Williams III and 21-year-old Michael Jermaine Norman Jr. Both are from Hattiesburg.

“They do have warrants for their arrest,” JCSD Captain Vince Williams said. “If any law enforcement comes into contact with them, they will be on (National Crime Information Center).

“So, if their names get ran or whatever, they going to know that, ‘Hey these guys are wanted, They’re from Jones County Sheriff’s Department wanted,’ and that’s anywhere in the nation.”

JCSD said to consider both armed and dangerous.

If anybody has any information the whereabouts of these two individuals, call either the sheriff’s department or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Train collides with pick-up truck Friday
No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road

Latest News

Risher Caves sworn in as Jones County Prosecutor
Jones County swears in new prosecuting attorney
New prosecutor sworn
New prosecutor sworn
The annual Distinguished Young Women competition begins this week in Meridian.
Pine Belt’s DYWs share excitement for competition
Distinguished Young Women from Wayne County, Petal headed to competition
Distinguished Young Women from Wayne County, Petal headed to competition