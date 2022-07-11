Suspect in Mak’s shooting turns himself in, charged with aggravated assault

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the suspects involved in the shooting that happened at Mak’s in Eastabuchie this past Friday surrendered to law enforcement Monday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg, is now in custody and being charged with aggravated assault.

Norman, along with another person, 19-year-old Talmadge Turner Williams, III, of Hattiesburg, was wanted in connection with the shooting that left one person wounded at the store on U.S. Highway 11.

Williams is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous according to law enforcement.

“Our investigators have worked closely with the Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Metro Narcotics Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections following up on tips and developing leads,” says Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It’s been a ‘full-court press’ since the shooting occurred which led to Mr. Norman’s surrender this morning.”

Norman, along with another person, 19-year-old Talmadge Turner Williams, III, of Hattiesburg, was wanted in connection with the shooting that left one person wounded at the store on U.S. Highway 11. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD says efforts to locate Williams are continuing at a fast pace.

“We are working hard to capture Mr. Williams, and that effort involves multiple law enforcement agencies,” Berlin says. “The clock is ticking. If he knows what’s best, he will come turn himself in.”

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Norman’s initial appearance is set to happen at the Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.