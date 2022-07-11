Studio hosts animal rescue center for ‘kitty yoga’

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who attended yoga classes Sunday evening at Empowerment In-Motion had the rare opportunity to work with kittens.

The yoga studio partnered with Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue to hold a “kitty yoga” session, where participants can get a workout while meeting a new feline friend.

“They love the kittens,” Empowerment In-Motion Owner Kelly Williams said about her clients. “They’re playing with them and cuddling them. So, I’m excited to do some yoga and see how the cats react to that.”

All the kittens at the event were microchipped, altered and vetted by the rescue center and available for adoption.

“We are a completely, foster-base animal rescue, which is really important,” said Amanda Lambert, executive director of Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue.

“I think [its important] in our communities to have more fosters involved because right now a lot of our shelters are seeing an increase in animals.”

The two organizations hope to partner for more events in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.