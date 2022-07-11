Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Studio hosts animal rescue center for ‘kitty yoga’

For one time only, these yoga participants could adopt a kitten during class.
For one time only, these yoga participants could adopt a kitten during class.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who attended yoga classes Sunday evening at Empowerment In-Motion had the rare opportunity to work with kittens.

The yoga studio partnered with Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue to hold a “kitty yoga” session, where participants can get a workout while meeting a new feline friend.

“They love the kittens,” Empowerment In-Motion Owner Kelly Williams said about her clients. “They’re playing with them and cuddling them. So, I’m excited to do some yoga and see how the cats react to that.”

All the kittens at the event were microchipped, altered and vetted by the rescue center and available for adoption.

“We are a completely, foster-base animal rescue, which is really important,” said Amanda Lambert, executive director of Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue.

“I think [its important] in our communities to have more fosters involved because right now a lot of our shelters are seeing an increase in animals.”

The two organizations hope to partner for more events in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for two Hattiesburg men in...
JCSD seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Friday shooting
Around 7 p.m. on July 8, a male suspect in a white Toyota Camry fired shots into a red Durango,...
Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded in Eastabuchie
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameer Arrington in connection to a burglary and home...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating felony suspect
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Train collides with pick-up truck Friday
No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road

Latest News

The contestants will stay at Southern Miss during competition week.
40 contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for Miss Hospitality competition
On the sixth anniversary of Larita Dewberry's passing, the ribbon was cut on the domestic...
Ribbon cut on new domestic violence foundation
Save the Children's 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour made a stop in Columbia Saturday.
‘Save the Children’ reading bus tour makes stop in Columbia
Inaugural event brings in loads of people at the zoo.
Blues and BBQ event at Hattiesburg Zoo a huge success