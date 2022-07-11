So. Miss star Tanner Hall continues to shine, now for USA Baseball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The USA Collegiate National Team defeated Cuba 2-0 behind the talented arm of All-American Southern Miss Pitcher Tanner Hall Monday afternoon.

Team USA’s Manager and Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco rewarded Hall with a start on the mound Monday afternoon in Haarlem, the Netherlands.

Hall pitched 4 innings, fanning 7 Cuban batters while only conceding 3 hits.

Mississippi’s best baseball player hasn’t missed a beat since the end of Southern Miss’ season and continues to justify his status as one of college baseball’s premier pitchers.

Great job by #TeamUSA starter @tannerhall06 today.



He hands the ball over to @teddy_mcgraw in the fifth.



Final Line: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K, 0 R#ForGlory 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YMN0a4h2oM — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 11, 2022

All games will be streamed at honkbalsoftbal.tv.

