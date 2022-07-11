Win Stuff
Rain chances will be going up over the next several days

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a few splash-and-dash t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Our rain chances will go up starting Wednesday as a weak tropical wave meanders along the northern Gulf Coast. This will give us a pretty good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the upper 80s.

There is a small chance that this tropical wave could form into a weak depression over the next few days. Heavy rain would be the biggest threat from this system regardless of development.

Widespread showers and t-storms will be likely on Thursday and Friday. That will keep our highs in the mid 80s for both days.

Scattered T-Storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

