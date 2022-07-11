Rain chances will be going up over the next several days
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a few splash-and-dash t-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Our rain chances will go up starting Wednesday as a weak tropical wave meanders along the northern Gulf Coast. This will give us a pretty good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the upper 80s.
There is a small chance that this tropical wave could form into a weak depression over the next few days. Heavy rain would be the biggest threat from this system regardless of development.
Widespread showers and t-storms will be likely on Thursday and Friday. That will keep our highs in the mid 80s for both days.
Scattered T-Storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
