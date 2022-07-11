Police need help identifying possible shoplifting suspect in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a person in a felony shoplifting investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the person pictured stole around $2,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot on June 25. After loading the items, he left the store in a Toyota Camry.

If anyone has information about the individual or his identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867). (Hattiesburg Police Department)

