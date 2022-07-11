Pine Belt’s DYWs share excitement for competition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Distinguished Young Women competition is a national scholarship opportunity for high school girls to showcase their accomplishments.

Lacey Pitts, Petal’s Distinguished Young Woman, said the DYW program has had a huge impact on her over the past year.

“What’s awesome is to be able to have a community of girls, who have the same values as you of education and fitness and just, you know, wanting to go to college,” Pitts said. “All that is so awesome, but also, when you invest in a younger generations of girls like I’ve been trying to do through DYW, you get to see the future and help make it possible for these young girls to go to college with scholarships from it.

“It’s been very awesome to help the community that I’ve grown up in. I grew up going to the Y; and so it’s really great to give back to that community.”

Wayne County’s Distinguished Young Woman, Nakiyah McInnis, also talked about how her role has benefited her through spending time in her community.

“I think I’ve learned a lot, especially from people younger than me,” McInnis said. “I’ve kinda learned how they see things and how important it is to talk to them about the future since they are our future and things like that.”

Although this is a competition, both girls said they were excited to bond with the other participants.

“I’m excited to get to know all the other girls,” Pitts said. “There’s thirty-four of us this year, and I’m a people person, so I love being around others. So, I’m just really excited to get to see new people (who) are very similar to me.”

McInnis said the week ahead could be the beginning of long-time relationships.

“I’m excited to meet strangers and live in a house for a week and get to know them and hopefully invite them to my wedding one day or something like that,” she said. “Just build a bond for lifetime.”

