Ole Miss student reported missing
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Have you seen this Ole Miss Student?
Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments early Friday morning.
University police said the 20-year-old drives a black 2014 Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.
The license plate reads Jay-Lee One.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person you’re asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.